All-Hazard Incident (COVID-19)

Dr. Charles Zapata, clinical psychologist assigned to the 17th Medical Group, discusses the "all-hazard incident" we're currently facing through the COVID-19 pandemic and recommends productive actions we need to take to effectively cope with the crisis.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 19:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743784
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-ED401-775
|Filename:
|DOD_107736346
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT