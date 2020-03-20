Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All-Hazard Incident (COVID-19)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Charles Zapata, clinical psychologist assigned to the 17th Medical Group, discusses the "all-hazard incident" we're currently facing through the COVID-19 pandemic and recommends productive actions we need to take to effectively cope with the crisis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 19:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743784
    VIRIN: 200320-F-ED401-775
    Filename: DOD_107736346
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    COVID-19
    corona virus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT