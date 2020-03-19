Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard Assists with Delivery of Medical Supplies during COVID-19 Response

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Six members of the Maryland National Guard's 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted the Maryland Office of Preparedness and Response at their warehouse in Anne Arundel County during the states response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The National Guard is playing a pivotal role in assisting state agencies with ensuring local health departments and hospital are receiving vital protective equipment needed for them to safely perform their jobs.

    Today's mission is one example of the National Guard's ability to be "Always Ready and Always There" when called upon to serve overseas or in our own community.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 19:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 743781
    VIRIN: 200319-F-PA115-592
    Filename: DOD_107736304
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard Assists with Delivery of Medical Supplies during COVID-19 Response, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Maryland National Guard
    United States Air Force
    COVID-19
    MDNGCovid19Response

