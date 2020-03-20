Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCI-West CG, Sgt. Maj. answer questions on installation’s response to coronavirus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Sgt. Maj. Matt Hackett, the sergeant major of MCI-West, MCB Camp Pendleton, address some questions related to the coronavirus outbreak and how the installation has responded, March 20, 2020. The health and safety of Camp Pendleton service members and their families is a top priority. For updated information on steps the installation is taking in response to coronavirus, visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps video Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 19:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743779
    VIRIN: 032020-M-GO712-1001
    Filename: DOD_107736300
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCI-West CG, Sgt. Maj. answer questions on installation’s response to coronavirus, by LCpl Anthony Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    coronavirus outbreak

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT