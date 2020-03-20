Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Distancing COVID-19

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Medical Group Commander Col. Christopher Hudson briefs on being safe throughout the weekend and practicing social distancing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 18:40
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    TAGS

    Medical
    Safety
    Health
    Med group
    2ND MDG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Social Distancing
    Weekend Brief

