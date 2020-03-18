Message to our members from General Brian Nesvik, Wyoming's Assistant Adjutant General-Army, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and our way forward. If you need assistance during this time, remember to reach out to your guard family. (U.S. National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 18:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743773
|VIRIN:
|200318-Z-KB070-0004
|PIN:
|82009
|Filename:
|DOD_107736260
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ATAG General Nesvik COVID-19 Message, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT