    ATAG General Nesvik COVID-19 Message

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Message to our members from General Brian Nesvik, Wyoming's Assistant Adjutant General-Army, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and our way forward. If you need assistance during this time, remember to reach out to your guard family. (U.S. National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 18:34
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    GoGuard
    Coronavirus
    COVID19

