Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Tank Battalion FEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division operate M1A1 Abrams tanks during a field exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 10-13, 2020. The exercise integrated live-fire and maneuver tactics with offensive and defensive scenarios to test and enhance the Marines' abilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 19:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743771
    VIRIN: 200313-M-NU111-2001
    Filename: DOD_107736250
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Tank Battalion FEX, by Cpl Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    tanks
    USMC
    M240 machine gun
    live-fire
    M1A1 Abrams tank
    M88A2 Hercules recovery vehicle
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    .50 caliber machine gun
    Marines
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    Marine Aircraft Group 29
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366
    2nd tanks
    FEX
    7.62 mm
    2D MARDIV
    tracer rounds
    platoon range
    advanced qualification course
    ball rounds
    multi-purpose anti-tank training rounds
    MPAT rounds

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT