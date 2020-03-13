U.S. Marines with 2nd Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division operate M1A1 Abrams tanks during a field exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 10-13, 2020. The exercise integrated live-fire and maneuver tactics with offensive and defensive scenarios to test and enhance the Marines' abilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 19:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743771
|VIRIN:
|200313-M-NU111-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736250
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, 2nd Tank Battalion FEX, by Cpl Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
