    Producing Music

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    B-roll of Senior Airman Brennen Lege producing music. Lege produces music for his professional and personnel life. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Daniel A. Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743768
    VIRIN: 200311-F-XT642-7001
    Filename: DOD_107736196
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Producing Music, by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Combat Camera
    Airman
    Combat Broadcaster
    3NOX6
    Producing Music

