Senior Airman Brennen, broadcaster with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, produces music for professional and personnel use. Lege produces his own music as a hobby as well his work as a combat broadcaster. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Daniel A. Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 17:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743766
|VIRIN:
|200317-F-XT642-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736194
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Producing Music, by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT