    La. Guard assist with COVID-19 testing

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers and Airmen test first responders for COVID-19 infections at Louis Armstrong Park, New Orleans, Louisiana, March 20, 2020. The testing site is one of three across New Orleans and Jefferson Parishes and will soon open to the general public. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

    Interview: Maj. Nicholas Acosta, commander 3-156th Infantry Battalion

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743765
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-SE049-437
    Filename: DOD_107736192
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard assist with COVID-19 testing, by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    COVID19

