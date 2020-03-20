Air Force Reserve Commander, Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee, does a Facebook Live Broadcast to give updates about Covid-19 and answer questions from Reserve Citizen Airmen about the way ahead.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 17:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743758
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-WY061-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736054
|Length:
|00:54:08
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFRC/CC Facebook Live Covid-19 Updates/Q&A, by Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT