    AFRC/CC Facebook Live Covid-19 Updates/Q&A

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Manuel Smith 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Air Force Reserve Commander, Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee, does a Facebook Live Broadcast to give updates about Covid-19 and answer questions from Reserve Citizen Airmen about the way ahead.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 17:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743758
    VIRIN: 200320-F-WY061-001
    Filename: DOD_107736054
    Length: 00:54:08
    Location: GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC/CC Facebook Live Covid-19 Updates/Q&A, by Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt Gen Rich Scobee

