Top Army Leaders Hold News Briefing

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C, McConville; Army Corps of Engineers Commander Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite; and Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle brief the media on the Army’s role in the Defense Department’s COVID-19 efforts. The event is taking place at the Pentagon, March 20, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 17:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743755
|Filename:
|DOD_107736049
|Length:
|00:54:04
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
