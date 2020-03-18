Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Covid-19 Aid: Michigan Air National Guard

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Army National Guard soldiers, assigned to the 1433rd Engineer Company of Fort Custer, assist Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns, and face shields, to help protect the health of valuable medical professionals across Michigan at Lansing, Mich., March 18, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 16:09
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
