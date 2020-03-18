Covid-19 Aid: Michigan Air National Guard

Michigan Army National Guard soldiers, assigned to the 1433rd Engineer Company of Fort Custer, assist Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns, and face shields, to help protect the health of valuable medical professionals across Michigan at Lansing, Mich., March 18, 2020.
03.18.2020
03.20.2020
Video Productions
|Location:
LANSING, MI, US
