Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri Airmen radar technicians train in Hawaii

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct radar training in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 12 - 13, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743749
    VIRIN: 200312-Z-UP142-0001
    Filename: DOD_107735981
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Airmen radar technicians train in Hawaii, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radar
    MONG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT