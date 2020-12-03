Airmen assigned to the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct radar training in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 12 - 13, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743749
|VIRIN:
|200312-Z-UP142-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107735981
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missouri Airmen radar technicians train in Hawaii, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
