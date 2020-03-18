Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard: Covid-19 Aid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard assist Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns, and face shields, in Lansing, Mich. March 18, 2020. Once packaged, MDHHS will deliver the supplies to various local public health departments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743748
    VIRIN: 200318-F-SB302-430
    Filename: DOD_107735966
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard: Covid-19 Aid, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Medical
    Michigan
    Aid
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    The National Guard
    COVID-19
    Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT