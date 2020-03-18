Michigan National Guard: Covid-19 Aid

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard assist Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns, and face shields, in Lansing, Mich. March 18, 2020. Once packaged, MDHHS will deliver the supplies to various local public health departments.