Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard assist Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns, and face shields, in Lansing, Mich. March 18, 2020. Once packaged, MDHHS will deliver the supplies to various local public health departments.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743748
|VIRIN:
|200318-F-SB302-430
|Filename:
|DOD_107735966
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard: Covid-19 Aid, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
