Joint Chaplain COVID-19 Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743747" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

These may be uncertain times for our generation, but we are not without hope or encouragement. While some things are out of our control, we are in this together and can remain gracious and respectful to everyone. The Joint Base Langley-Eustis Chaplain Team is here to walk with you and bring you the online resources you may need. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Sam Eckholm)