    Joint Chaplain COVID-19 Message

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    These may be uncertain times for our generation, but we are not without hope or encouragement. While some things are out of our control, we are in this together and can remain gracious and respectful to everyone. The Joint Base Langley-Eustis Chaplain Team is here to walk with you and bring you the online resources you may need. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Sam Eckholm)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 16:03
    Preparedness
    Readiness
    Chaplain
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    AimHigh
    2nd Lt. Sam Eckholm
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    ReadyAF
    COVIDUSAF
    Joint Chaplain

