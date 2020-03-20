These may be uncertain times for our generation, but we are not without hope or encouragement. While some things are out of our control, we are in this together and can remain gracious and respectful to everyone. The Joint Base Langley-Eustis Chaplain Team is here to walk with you and bring you the online resources you may need. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Sam Eckholm)
This work, Joint Chaplain COVID-19 Message, by 2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
