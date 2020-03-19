WVNG Assists with COVID-19 Hotline

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) assist state partner agencies by manning phone lines at the West Virginia Poison Center, part of the statewide Coronavirus 2019/COVID-19 response efforts, March 19, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia. The members are answering questions and inquiries from concerned citizens on a hotline established as part of an interagency whole-of-government approach in response to the ongoing pandemic.



(Footage by, Edwin Wriston)