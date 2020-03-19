Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG Assists with COVID-19 Hotline

    WV, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) assist state partner agencies by manning phone lines at the West Virginia Poison Center, part of the statewide Coronavirus 2019/COVID-19 response efforts, March 19, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia. The members are answering questions and inquiries from concerned citizens on a hotline established as part of an interagency whole-of-government approach in response to the ongoing pandemic.

    (Footage by, Edwin Wriston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG Assists with COVID-19 Hotline, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    West Virginia
    Hotline
    COVID-19

