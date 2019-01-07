Delaware National Guard's State Active Duty Briefing
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 12:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743730
|VIRIN:
|190701-F-FZ583-891
|Filename:
|DOD_107735404
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delaware National Guard's State Active Duty Briefing, by Capt. Bernie Kale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT