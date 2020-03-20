Wisconsin Adjutant General message about COVID19 Response

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the citizens of Wisconsin about COVID-19, the role of the Wisconsin National Guard responding to the outbreak, and precautions we should all take to prevent further transmission of the virus.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 13:12
|Location:
|WI, US
