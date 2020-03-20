Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wisconsin Adjutant General message about COVID19 Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Alex Baum        

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the citizens of Wisconsin about COVID-19, the role of the Wisconsin National Guard responding to the outbreak, and precautions we should all take to prevent further transmission of the virus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 13:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743729
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-YL554-739
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107735397
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Adjutant General message about COVID19 Response, by SGT Alex Baum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    National Guard
    state active duty
    domestic response
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT