COVID-19 testing swabs arrive in Memphis

Air crew from Travis Air Force Base and the 164th Airlift Wing unload COVID-19 testing swabs at the Memphis Air National Guard Base in Memphis, Tennessee, March 19, 2020. Approximately 500,000 testing swabs and supplies were flown from Aviano Air Base, Italy, to the FedEx hub in Memphis, Tennessee, to be distributed to medical facilities across the U.S. The mission follows the first Air Mobility Command-directed mission on March 16-17, which also transported 500,000 testing swabs in support of a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services-led, whole-of-government effort to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The swabs are produced by the Italian company Copan Diagnostics, Inc., which continues to produce sufficient quantity to satisfy Italian and global requirements. As the U.S. continues to buy these swabs, AMC's active, Reserve, and Air National Guard components are honored to help transport our Italian partner's generous support to help the American people. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tra'Vonna Hawkins)