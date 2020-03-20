video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743711" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Please remember, social distancing is incredibly important in slowing the spread of COVID-19. If you are required to go out for neccesary supplies continue to practice separation from other's, with 6ft being the recommended distance.



Remove yourself from the equation to help solve the problem.