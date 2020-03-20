Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Distancing

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Please remember, social distancing is incredibly important in slowing the spread of COVID-19. If you are required to go out for neccesary supplies continue to practice separation from other's, with 6ft being the recommended distance.

    Remove yourself from the equation to help solve the problem.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 11:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743711
    VIRIN: 200320-F-UQ502-288
    Filename: DOD_107735310
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Distancing, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    covid-19
    social distancing

