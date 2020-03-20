Please remember, social distancing is incredibly important in slowing the spread of COVID-19. If you are required to go out for neccesary supplies continue to practice separation from other's, with 6ft being the recommended distance.
Remove yourself from the equation to help solve the problem.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 11:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743711
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-UQ502-288
|Filename:
|DOD_107735310
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Social Distancing, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT