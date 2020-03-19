Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Pendleton Celebrates Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Broc Story 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton takes a moment to recognize some of the many amazing female Marine that have left their mark on history.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743706
    VIRIN: 200319-M-DG423-649
    Filename: DOD_107735302
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Celebrates Women's History Month, by LCpl Broc Story, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    History
    Women's History Month
    Marines
    U.S.Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT