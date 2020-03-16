Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are the Women of the 910th

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    In recognition and honor of Women's History Month 2020, this video features the women of the 910th Airlift Wing, critical contributors to the 910th Airlift Wing's mission: Combat ready NOW... for tomorrow's fight!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743699
    VIRIN: 200316-F-KJ690-224
    Filename: DOD_107735239
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are the Women of the 910th, by SrA Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    women's history month
    Women who serve
    WomensHistoryMonth
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient

