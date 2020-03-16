We Are the Women of the 910th

In recognition and honor of Women's History Month 2020, this video features the women of the 910th Airlift Wing, critical contributors to the 910th Airlift Wing's mission: Combat ready NOW... for tomorrow's fight!
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 12:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743699
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-KJ690-224
|Filename:
|DOD_107735239
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
