Animation about questions to consider with online information.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 09:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743693
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-RN139-329
|Filename:
|DOD_107735195
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, If its on the internet must be true., by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT