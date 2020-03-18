Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Troops prepare Al Qa'im base transfer to Iraqi Security Forces

    IRAQ

    03.18.2020

    Video by Spc. Andrew Garcia 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Because of the ISF's success against ISIS, Coalition troops re-positioned to other Iraqi bases where we will continue our anti-ISIS partnership. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Andrew Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743681
    VIRIN: 200318-A-JY365-1002
    Filename: DOD_107735121
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Troops prepare Al Qa'im base transfer to Iraqi Security Forces, by SPC Andrew Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    base
    transfer
    coalition
    iraq
    army
    combined joint task force
    cjtfoir

