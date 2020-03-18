Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Troops prepare Al Qa'im base transfer to Iraqi Security Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    03.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Due to successful operations against ISIS by Iraqi Security Forces, Coalition forces repositioned to other Iraqi bases to continue the anti-ISIS partnership. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Andrew Garcia).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743680
    VIRIN: 200318-A-JY365-1001
    Filename: DOD_107735120
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Troops prepare Al Qa'im base transfer to Iraqi Security Forces, by SGT Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    base
    transfer
    coalition
    closure
    iraq
    army
    al qaim
    qa'im
    cjtfoir

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT