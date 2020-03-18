Due to successful operations against ISIS by Iraqi Security Forces, Coalition forces repositioned to other Iraqi bases to continue the anti-ISIS partnership. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Andrew Garcia).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 07:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743680
|VIRIN:
|200318-A-JY365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107735120
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Troops prepare Al Qa'im base transfer to Iraqi Security Forces, by SGT Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT