March 23rd is a day of celebration. It marks a significant feat accomplished by our security partners and Coalition forces in the defeat of daesh. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Herman)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 06:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743678
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-AL574-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107735114
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Anniversary of Defeat Daesh, by SGT Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
