U.S. Marines with Combined Anti-Armor Team One, Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division used Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) during a live-fire range on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 18, 2020. The training integrates live-fire and maneuver tactics to increase the Marines' proficiency with the JLTV and various weapons systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743674
|VIRIN:
|200318-M-NU111-1068
|Filename:
|DOD_107735106
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3/8 conducts JLTV range: BROLL, by Cpl Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT