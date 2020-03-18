3/8 conducts JLTV range: BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743674" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combined Anti-Armor Team One, Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division used Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) during a live-fire range on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 18, 2020. The training integrates live-fire and maneuver tactics to increase the Marines' proficiency with the JLTV and various weapons systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)