    3/8 conducts JLTV range: BROLL

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Combined Anti-Armor Team One, Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division used Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) during a live-fire range on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 18, 2020. The training integrates live-fire and maneuver tactics to increase the Marines' proficiency with the JLTV and various weapons systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley McLaughlin)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743674
    VIRIN: 200318-M-NU111-1068
    Filename: DOD_107735106
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/8 conducts JLTV range: BROLL, by Cpl Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAAT
    USMC
    M240 machine gun
    live-fire
    .50 caliber machine gun
    JLTV
    TOW Missile
    Optically tracked
    Marines
    2D MARDIV
    Tube-launched
    Wire-guided
    tracer rounds
    ball rounds
    TOW/SABER weapon system

