    Soldiers & Veterans Performs at German-American Volksfest

    BY, GERMANY

    08.03.2019

    Video by Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda 

    AFN Bavaria

    Local band performs at the 61st German_American Volksfest. The festival is the largest of its kind in Europe.

    Band Members:

    Lead Singer: LaTarsha Deltrice Curtis (veteran)
    Drums: Sgt. Tony Camacho Ortiz
    Guitar: Sgt. Elias Sonny Rodriguez
    Background Vocals: Spc. Ashon McClure

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2019
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 01:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743666
    VIRIN: 190803-A-Uk617-001
    Filename: DOD_107734983
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers & Veterans Performs at German-American Volksfest, by SSG Praxedis Pineda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

