Soldiers & Veterans Performs at German-American Volksfest

Local band performs at the 61st German_American Volksfest. The festival is the largest of its kind in Europe.
Band Members:
Lead Singer: LaTarsha Deltrice Curtis (veteran)
Drums: Sgt. Tony Camacho Ortiz
Guitar: Sgt. Elias Sonny Rodriguez
Background Vocals: Spc. Ashon McClure
|08.03.2019
|03.20.2020 01:39
|B-Roll
|743666
|190803-A-Uk617-001
|DOD_107734983
|00:00:49
|Location:
|BY, DE
