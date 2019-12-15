Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Soldier Keeps Room Organized

    BY, GERMANY

    12.15.2019

    Video by Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda 

    AFN Bavaria

    Sgt. Tony Camacho Ortiz works in his 2d Cavalry Regiment supply room.

    The unit supply specialist is primarily responsible for supervising or performing tasks involving the general upkeep and maintenance of all Army supplies and equipment.

