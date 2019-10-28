Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH leadership address COVID-19

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2019

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kropiewnicki 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Col. Raul Lianez, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Sgt.Maj. Alfonso Ramos, sergeant major, Headquarters Battalion, MCBH, address concerns and the installation's actions be taken to combat COVID-19, MCBH, Mar. 19, 2020. MCBH continues to support mission readiness while conducting health protection and assisting interagency partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO3 Michael Kropiewnicki)

