Col. Raul Lianez, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Sgt.Maj. Alfonso Ramos, sergeant major, Headquarters Battalion, MCBH, address concerns and the installation's actions be taken to combat COVID-19, MCBH, Mar. 19, 2020. MCBH continues to support mission readiness while conducting health protection and assisting interagency partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO3 Michael Kropiewnicki)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 23:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743659
|VIRIN:
|200319-M-ZC556-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107734900
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCBH leadership address COVID-19, by CWO3 Michael Kropiewnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT