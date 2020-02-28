U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers demonstrate proper hygiene practices in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden S. Hallman and Cpt. Patrick M. Connelly, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
#KilltheVirus
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743658
|VIRIN:
|200228-A-NY675-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107734875
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: COVID-19 Hygiene Public Safety Announcement, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT