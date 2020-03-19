Secretary McCarthy hosted a media roundtable from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases after a tour and update of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's efforts in response to COVID19
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 18:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743638
|VIRIN:
|200319-O-LT771-909
|Filename:
|DOD_107734606
|Length:
|00:22:20
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary McCarthy Press Conference, by Carey Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT