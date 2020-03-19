Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary McCarthy Press Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Carey Phillips 

    Medical Research and Materiel Command

    Secretary McCarthy hosted a media roundtable from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases after a tour and update of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's efforts in response to COVID19

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 18:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743638
    VIRIN: 200319-O-LT771-909
    Filename: DOD_107734606
    Length: 00:22:20
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary McCarthy Press Conference, by Carey Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Press Conference
    Army Medicine
    USAMRIID
    USAMRDC
    COVID19
    Corona Virus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT