Marine Minute: Fire and Flames

Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters Squadron, carry out mobile aircraft fire training exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)
|03.12.2020
|03.19.2020 17:39
|Package
|743631
|200312-M-DG494-527
|DOD_107734566
|00:00:59
|US
