    Marine Minute: Fire and Flames

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters Squadron, carry out mobile aircraft fire training exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 17:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Fire and Flames, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DMA
    firefighting
    Marines
    Marpro

