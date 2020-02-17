Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask the Corps

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2020

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to address the nation's STEM challenge with videos that highlight children's curiosity called "Ask the Corps". Enjoy our first segment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 16:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 743630
    VIRIN: 200217-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_107734504
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask the Corps, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kids
    USACE
    Sea Turtles
    STEM
    Ecology
    National Engineers Week
    Engineers Pioneers of Progress

