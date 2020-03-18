Message from the 9th Mission Support Group Commander, Col. Shannon Juby, regarding the Commissary and BX changes in response to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 15:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743624
|VIRIN:
|200318-F-IH091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107734398
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale AFB COVID-19 Commissary and BX Changes, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT