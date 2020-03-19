Commanding General Brig. Gen. Michael T. Harvey of the 7th Mission Support Command discusses new information regarding COVID-19 in Europe and some impacts on personnel and their families.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 14:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743616
|VIRIN:
|200319-A-DG163-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107734273
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Video: 7th MSC Commanding General discusses COVID-19, by SFC Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT