NATO Firefighter Fundamental Course

22 NATO Firefighter students come to take part in a firefighter fundamental course hosted by the 435th Construction and Training Squadron on Ramstein Air Base, in March 11, 2020. The course involves multiple scenarios and locations including a structure fire house, a model aircraft of a C-130 and for the first time at Ramstein, an F-15 MAFT, mobile aircraft fire trainer. The program strengthens our alliances, builds partnerships and increases preparedness.