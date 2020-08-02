Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard’s D Company, 278th Brigade Engineer Battalion train on the V2-Shadow, an unmanned aircraft system that enhances Army National Guard capabilities used in the warfight and during natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Erich B. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743612
|VIRIN:
|200319-Z-NB148-005
|Filename:
|DOD_107734155
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers train on unmanned aircraft system, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
