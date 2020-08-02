Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers train on unmanned aircraft system

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard’s D Company, 278th Brigade Engineer Battalion train on the V2-Shadow, an unmanned aircraft system that enhances Army National Guard capabilities used in the warfight and during natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743612
    VIRIN: 200319-Z-NB148-005
    Filename: DOD_107734155
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers train on unmanned aircraft system, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    UAS
    Unmanned Aircraft Systems
    Maryland National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    RQ-7B Shadow
    Hurricane Response
    Natural Disaster Response
    Warfight
    Erich Smith
    V2 Shadow
    Patuxent River Readiness Center
    National Guard National Guard Bureau
    278th Brigade Engineer Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT