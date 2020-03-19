Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practicing Social Distancing: COVID19

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Do you know all of the necessary precautions to keep yourself and your family safe from COVID19?
    - Self quarantine
    - Social distancing
    - Going in public for necessities only

    By keeping these practices in play, we can make this pandemic part of the past.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743608
    VIRIN: 200319-F-UH828-1001
    Filename: DOD_107734122
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
