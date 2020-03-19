Practicing Social Distancing: COVID19

Do you know all of the necessary precautions to keep yourself and your family safe from COVID19?
- Self quarantine
- Social distancing
- Going in public for necessities only
By keeping these practices in play, we can make this pandemic part of the past.
