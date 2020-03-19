How to Cope with Stress and Anxiety from COVID-19 Outbreak

Naval Support Activity Washington Fleet and Family Support Center Counseling and Advocacy Supervisor Brittany Bordonaro discusses ways to cope with stress and anxiety stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 16:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, US
