Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How to Cope with Stress and Anxiety from COVID-19 Outbreak

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chidi Amadi 

    Naval District Washington

    Naval Support Activity Washington Fleet and Family Support Center Counseling and Advocacy Supervisor Brittany Bordonaro discusses ways to cope with stress and anxiety stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 16:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 743605
    VIRIN: 200319-N-IG696-004
    Filename: DOD_107734111
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Cope with Stress and Anxiety from COVID-19 Outbreak, by PO2 Chidi Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NDW
    Naval District Washington
    Fleet and Family
    Navy
    Support Center
    Coronavirus
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT