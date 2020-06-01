To highlight the strides in readiness and lethality gained in 2019
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743599
|VIRIN:
|200106-F-F3230-6001
|PIN:
|616385
|Filename:
|DOD_107734028
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Readiness roundup, by Jon Zanone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT