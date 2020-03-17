Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Support Squadron COVID-19 update

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The 628th Force Support Squadron provides an updates on the status of base facilities.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743589
    VIRIN: 200317-F-XX999-0001
    Filename: DOD_107733923
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force Support Squadron COVID-19 update, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    628th
    Joint Base Charleston
    Force Support
    437th

