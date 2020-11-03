Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard helicopters intercept aircraft headed to restrict airspace around DC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 North

    U.S. Coast Guard Blackjack aircrews aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, intercept Civil Air Patrol aircraft posing as a potential threat in restricted airspace in the Washington, D.C., area on March 11, 2020. The helicopters are used as a warning to ensure aircraft are aware of their intrusion in restricted airspace and need to change course. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andy Kendrick.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743587
    VIRIN: 200311-G-LP265-1001
    Filename: DOD_107733889
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard helicopters intercept aircraft headed to restrict airspace around DC, by PO1 Andrew Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    protection
    threat
    Civil Air Patrol
    warning
    NCR
    DC
    blackjack
    MH65
    national capital region
    Cessna
    intercept
    invader

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT