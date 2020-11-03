U.S. Coast Guard Blackjack aircrews aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, intercept Civil Air Patrol aircraft posing as a potential threat in restricted airspace in the Washington, D.C., area on March 11, 2020. The helicopters are used as a warning to ensure aircraft are aware of their intrusion in restricted airspace and need to change course. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andy Kendrick.
This work, Coast Guard helicopters intercept aircraft headed to restrict airspace around DC, by PO1 Andrew Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
