    Chaplain Office Update

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    88th Air Base Wing Chaplain, Lt. Col. Kim Bowen informs the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, community on available services offered during these challenging times, March 19, 2020. People can speak to a chaplain during duty hours at 937-257-7427 and 937-257-6314 after hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 12:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743585
    VIRIN: 200319-F-VC691-1001
    Filename: DOD_107733861
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    virus
    88th ABW
    USAF
    WPAFB
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

