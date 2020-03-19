88th Air Base Wing Chaplain, Lt. Col. Kim Bowen informs the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, community on available services offered during these challenging times, March 19, 2020. People can speak to a chaplain during duty hours at 937-257-7427 and 937-257-6314 after hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 12:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743585
|VIRIN:
|200319-F-VC691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107733861
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplain Office Update, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT