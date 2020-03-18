Chaplain (Cpt.) Michael Callahan discusses ways to combat fear through hope during uncertain times to Soldiers of the 304th Sustainment Brigade at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on Mar. 19, 2020.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Aranda and Staff Sgt. Ron Keenan)
|03.18.2020
|03.19.2020 11:15
|Video Productions
|Location:
|KW
This work, Combating Fear During Uncertain Times, by SGT Michael Aranda and SSG Ron Keenan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
