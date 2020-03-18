Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combating Fear During Uncertain Times

    KUWAIT

    03.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Michael Aranda and Staff Sgt. Ron Keenan

    304th Sustainment Brigade

    Chaplain (Cpt.) Michael Callahan discusses ways to combat fear through hope during uncertain times to Soldiers of the 304th Sustainment Brigade at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on Mar. 19, 2020.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Aranda and Staff Sgt. Ron Keenan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 11:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743577
    VIRIN: 200318-A-FO554-461
    Filename: DOD_107733759
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combating Fear During Uncertain Times, by SGT Michael Aranda and SSG Ron Keenan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    304th Sustainment Brigade
    Chaplain
    Deployment
    311th ESC
    1stTSC
    armycentralcommand
    Staff Sgt. Ron Keenan
    Sgt. Michael Aranda
    103rdESC

