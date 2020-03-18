Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Things to do - PT

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    03.18.2020

    Video by Pfc. Kaden Pitt 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Video spot about things to do during the COVID-19 protective measure.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743576
    VIRIN: 200318-A-AW719-464
    Filename: DOD_107733746
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Things to do - PT, by PFC Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PT
    StrongEurope
    COVID-19

