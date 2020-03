video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Precautionary measures are in place at NATO Headquarters to limit the further spread of the COVID 19 virus. In light of these measures, the Secretary General held for the first time a virtual press conference to launch his Annual Report for 2019.