U.S. Army Spc. Ebony O'Brien wishes a Happy Birthday to the Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 10:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|743569
|VIRIN:
|200313-F-VD309-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107733514
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPC O'Brien Army Reserve Birthday Shout Out, by TSgt Ashley Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT