Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPC O'Brien Army Reserve Birthday Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.13.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Taylor 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Spc. Ebony O'Brien wishes a Happy Birthday to the Army Reserve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 10:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 743569
    VIRIN: 200313-F-VD309-1003
    Filename: DOD_107733514
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC O'Brien Army Reserve Birthday Shout Out, by TSgt Ashley Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africom
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    Army Reserves
    US Africa Command
    Camp Lemmonier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Army Reserve Birthday
    443rd Civil Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media
  • Flag/Report Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT