    USS Germantown (LSD 42) launches Chaff

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 19, 2020) Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) launches Chaff after a rolling airframe missile during a training evolution. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743553
    VIRIN: 200319-N-QD718-5004
    Filename: DOD_107733308
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) launches Chaff, by PO1 Toni Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    NPASE
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    US Navy
    USS Germantown
    LSD 42
    NPASE Japan

