    100ARW Command Team Live Facebook COVID-19 Town Hall Announcement

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Posted March 17, 2020 on https://www.facebook.com/100ARWCC/.

    Facebook Post:

    "#FYI #COVID-19

    #TeamMildenhall Town Hall is this Friday from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. It is LIVE from our Facebook Page.

    Watch the video to learn more and post your questions about #COVID-19 as it relates to our base in the comments below. Talk to you soon!"

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 05:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743546
    VIRIN: 200317-F-XX011-0001
    Filename: DOD_107733201
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: GB
    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Facebook
    Live
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100ARW
    Coronavirus
    Covid-19
    100ARW Command Team

